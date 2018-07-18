Traveling Beer Garden: Keg Tapping w/Vern & the Originals (5pm)

Roll Out the Barrel

Doctors Park,Dean Road & Fox Lanen, Fox Point

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Doctors1.pdf

The Roll Out the Barrel tour rolls into Doctors Park!

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

July 18 Keg Tapping + live music by Vern and the Originals + Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Free beer from the ceremonial keg, while the supply lasts!