Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Roll Out the Barrel

Doctors Park, Dean Road & Fox Lane, Fox Point

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Doctors1.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

July 20 Faux Fiction

July 21 Nickel and Rose

July 27 Bryan O'Donnell

July 28 Trapper Schoepp

Aug 3 Valerie B and the Boyz

Aug 4 Ethan Keller