Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Doctors Park 1870 E. Fox Lane, Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217
Roll Out the Barrel
Doctors Park, Dean Road & Fox Lane, Fox Point
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Doctors1.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Live Music Schedule
July 20 Faux Fiction
July 21 Nickel and Rose
July 27 Bryan O'Donnell
July 28 Trapper Schoepp
Aug 3 Valerie B and the Boyz
Aug 4 Ethan Keller