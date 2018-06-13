Traveling Beer Garden: Keg Tapping w/Vern & the Originals (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Froemming Park, South 51st Street & West Ryan Road, Franklin,

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Froemming1.pdf

The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Froemming Park!

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

June 13 Keg tapping + live music by Vern and the Originals + Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Enjoy free beer from the ceremonial keg, while it lasts!