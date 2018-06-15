Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Froemming Park, South 51st Street & West Ryan Road, Franklin,

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Froemming1.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

June 15 Faux Fiction (Also enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck)

June 16 Nathan Kalish

June 22 Heather Maywood (Also enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck)

June 23 Eric Look Band (Also enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck)

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!