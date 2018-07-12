Traveling Beer Garden at Grant Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Grant Park 100 E. Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

Roll Out the Barrel

Grant Park, Picnic Area 5a, Lake Drive & Park Ave., South Milwaukee

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/grant.pdf

Run a 5K and reward yourself with a brew!

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

July 12 Beer Garden 5K + Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Info
Grant Park 100 E. Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
414-257-7275
