Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Grant Park 100 E. Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172
Roll Out the Barrel
Grant Park, Picnic Area 5A, Lake Drive & Park Ave., South Milwaukee
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/grant.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Live Music Schedule
June 29 Jay Anderson
June 30 Heather Jean Maywood
July 6 Jay Anderson
July 7 Derek Pritzl
July 13 Memory Makers
July 14 Heather Jean Maywood