Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Roll Out the Barrel

Grant Park, Picnic Area 5A, Lake Drive & Park Ave., South Milwaukee

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/grant.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

June 29 Jay Anderson

June 30 Heather Jean Maywood

July 6 Jay Anderson

July 7 Derek Pritzl

July 13 Memory Makers

July 14 Heather Jean Maywood