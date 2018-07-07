Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm)

Roll Out the Barrel

Grant Park, Picnic Area 5A, Lake Drive & Park Ave., South Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/grant.pdf

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

July 7, Iron Grate BBQ will be bringing the Big Boss Lady smoker to Grant Park for their Whole Hog event! AND you'll enjoy live music by Derek Pritzl

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!