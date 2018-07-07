Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm)

to Google Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm) - 2018-07-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm) - 2018-07-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm) - 2018-07-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm) - 2018-07-07 17:00:00

Grant Park 100 E. Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172

Roll Out the Barrel

Grant Park, Picnic Area 5A, Lake Drive & Park Ave., South Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/grant.pdf

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

July 7, Iron Grate BBQ will be bringing the Big Boss Lady smoker to Grant Park for their Whole Hog event! AND you'll enjoy live music by Derek Pritzl

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Info
Grant Park 100 E. Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53172 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm) - 2018-07-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm) - 2018-07-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm) - 2018-07-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Derek Pritz (5pm) - 2018-07-07 17:00:00