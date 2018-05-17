Traveling Beer Garden: Greenfield Park 5K & Iron Grate BBQ

Roll Out the Barrel

Greenfield Park, picnic area 3a, 124th & Lincoln Ave, West Allis http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Greenfield.pdf

The Roll Out the Barrel tour rolls into Greenfield Park in West Allis.

You'll find us at picnic area 3a near 124th & Lincoln Ave.

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including preztels, polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Greenfield Park Tour Events

May 17 Traveling Beer Garden 5k + Iron Grate BBQ food truck