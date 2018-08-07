Traveling Beer Garden at Hales Corners Park: Keg Tapping & National Night Out

Pass me a pint

Hales Corners Park, South 116th Street & South New Berlin Road, Hales Corners

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/HalesCorners1.pdf

The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Hales Corners Park!

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Aug. 7 Keg tapping + National Night Out Events including Live Music

Enjoy free beer from the ceremonial keg, while it lasts!