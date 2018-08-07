Traveling Beer Garden at Hales Corners Park: Keg Tapping & National Night Out
Hales Corners Park 5765 S. New Berlin Road, Village of Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Pass me a pint
Hales Corners Park, South 116th Street & South New Berlin Road, Hales Corners
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/HalesCorners1.pdf
The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Hales Corners Park!
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Aug. 7 Keg tapping + National Night Out Events including Live Music
Enjoy free beer from the ceremonial keg, while it lasts!