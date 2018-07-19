Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops

to Google Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops - 2018-07-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops - 2018-07-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops - 2018-07-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops - 2018-07-19 17:00:00

Jackson Park (Milwaukee) 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Pass me a pint

West Forest Home Avenue & South 43rd Street, Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Jackson.pdf

Try high-intensity interval training and reward yourself with a brew!

5:30pm Check-in & Registration

6:15pm Warm-Up

6:30pm Hiit Workout

7:15pm Hops Social

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Info
Jackson Park (Milwaukee) 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops - 2018-07-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops - 2018-07-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops - 2018-07-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Jackson Park: Hiit N Hops - 2018-07-19 17:00:00