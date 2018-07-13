Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Jackson Park (Milwaukee) 3500 W. Forest Home Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Pass me a pint
Jackson Park, West Forest Home Avenue & South 43rd Street, Milwaukee
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Jackson.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Live Music Schedule
July 13 Faux Fiction (Also enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck)
July 14 Derek Pritzl
July 20 Scott Hlavenka
July 21 Jay Anderson