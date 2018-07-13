Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Jackson Park, West Forest Home Avenue & South 43rd Street, Milwaukee

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Jackson.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

July 13 Faux Fiction (Also enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck)

July 14 Derek Pritzl

July 20 Scott Hlavenka

July 21 Jay Anderson