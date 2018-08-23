Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck

to Google Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck - 2018-08-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck - 2018-08-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck - 2018-08-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck - 2018-08-23 17:00:00

Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Roll Out the Barrel

Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf

Run a 5K and reward yourself with a brew!

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Aug. 23 Beer Garden 5K + Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Info
Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck - 2018-08-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck - 2018-08-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck - 2018-08-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck - 2018-08-23 17:00:00