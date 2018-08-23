Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck
Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Roll Out the Barrel
Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf
Run a 5K and reward yourself with a brew!
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Aug. 23 Beer Garden 5K + Iron Grate BBQ food truck
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Outdoors/Fitness