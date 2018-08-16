Traveling Beer Garden at Juneau Park: Hiit N Hops

Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Roll Out the Barrel

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf

Try high-intensity interval training and reward yourself with a brew!

5:30pm Check-in & Registration

6:15pm Warm-Up

6:30pm Hiit Workout

7:15pm Hops Social

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Info
View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
