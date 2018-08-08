Traveling Beer Garden: Keg Tapping w/Dobi the Concertina Man (5pm)

Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Roll Out the Barrel

Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Aug. 8 Keg Tapping + live music by Dobi the Concertina Man + Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Free beer from the ceremonial keg, while the supply lasts!

Info
Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
