Traveling Beer Garden: Juneau Park Keg Tapping

Pass me a pint

Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf

The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Juneau Park in downtown Milwaukee. Look for the Sprecher fire truck in the park near Juneau & Prospect.

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Juneau Park events

May 16 - Keg Tapping + Live Music by Dobi the Concertina Man + Iron Grate BBQ food truck + Hiit N Hops (high-intensity interval training)