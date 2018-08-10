Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Roll Out the Barrel
Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Live Music Schedule
Aug 10 Caley Conway
Aug 11 Nickel and Rose
Aug 17 Derek Pritzl
Aug 18 Well Known Strangers
Aug 24 Derek Sallmann
Aug 25 Valerie B & the Boys
Aug 31 Trapper Schoepp
Sep 1 Zach Pietrini