Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Roll Out the Barrel

Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

Aug 10 Caley Conway

Aug 11 Nickel and Rose

Aug 17 Derek Pritzl

Aug 18 Well Known Strangers

Aug 24 Derek Sallmann

Aug 25 Valerie B & the Boys

Aug 31 Trapper Schoepp

Sep 1 Zach Pietrini