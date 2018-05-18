Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf

The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Juneau Park in downtown Milwaukee. Look for the Sprecher fire truck in the park near Juneau & Prospect.

Enjoy Iron Grate BBQ while listening to these live performances

May 18 - Sara and Kenny

May 19 - Faux Fiction

May 25 - Derek Pritzl

May 26 - Jay Anderson

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!