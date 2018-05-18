Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Pass me a pint
Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf
The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Juneau Park in downtown Milwaukee. Look for the Sprecher fire truck in the park near Juneau & Prospect.
Enjoy Iron Grate BBQ while listening to these live performances
May 18 - Sara and Kenny
May 19 - Faux Fiction
May 25 - Derek Pritzl
May 26 - Jay Anderson
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!