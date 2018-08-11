Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm)

to Google Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm) - 2018-08-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm) - 2018-08-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm) - 2018-08-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm) - 2018-08-11 17:00:00

Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Roll Out the Barrel

Juneau Park, 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Juneau.pdf

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Aug. 11 & 25, Iron Grate BBQ will be bringing the Big Boss Lady smoker to Juneau Park for their Whole Hog events!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Aug. 11 Iron Grate BBQ's Whole Hog Night + Live music by Nickel and Rose

Aug. 25 Iron Grate BBQ's Whole Hog Night + Live music by Valerie B and the Boys + an Art, Craft & Gift festival

Info
Juneau Park 900 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm) - 2018-08-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm) - 2018-08-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm) - 2018-08-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Nickel&Rose (5pm) - 2018-08-11 17:00:00