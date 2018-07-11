Traveling Beer Garden: Keg Tapping w/Vern & the Originals (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Jackson Park, West Forest Home Avenue & South 43rd Street, Milwaukee

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Jackson.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Jackson Park!

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

July 11 Keg tapping + live music by Vern and the Originals + Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Enjoy free beer from the ceremonial keg, while it lasts!