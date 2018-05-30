Traveling Beer Garden: Keg Tapping w/Vern & the Originals (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Kletzsch Park, Green Tree & Green Bay roads, Glendale

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Kletzsch1.pdf

The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Juneau Park.

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

May 30 Keg Tapping + live music by Vern and the Originals + Iron Grate BBQ food truck