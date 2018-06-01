Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
Kletzsch Park 6560 N. Milwaukee River Parkway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
Pass me a pint
Kletzsch Park, Gree Tree & Green Bay roads, Glendale
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Kletzsch1.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Live Music Schedule
Enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck while listening to live music
June 1 Zach Pietrini
June 2 Jay Anderson (Iron Grate BBQ's Whole Hog Night)
June 8 Memory Makers
June 9 Ethan Keller
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including preztels, polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!