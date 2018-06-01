Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Pass me a pint

Kletzsch Park, Gree Tree & Green Bay roads, Glendale

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Kletzsch1.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Live Music Schedule

Enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck while listening to live music

June 1 Zach Pietrini

June 2 Jay Anderson (Iron Grate BBQ's Whole Hog Night)

June 8 Memory Makers

June 9 Ethan Keller

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including preztels, polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!