Traveling Beer Garden at Kletzsch Park: Whole Hog Night

Pass me a pint

Kletzsch Park, Green Tree & Green Bay roads, Glendale - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Kletzsch1.pdf

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

June 2, Iron Grate BBQ will be bringing the Big Boss Lady smoker to Kletzsch Park for their first Whole Hog event of the season!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

