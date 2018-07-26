Traveling Beer Garden at Lake Park: 5K & Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Lake Park Friends 2975 North Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Lake Park, East Newberry Boulevard & North Lake Drive, Milwaukee

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Lake1.pdf

Run a 5K and reward yourself with a brew!

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

July 26 Beer Garden 5K + Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Info
Lake Park Friends 2975 North Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
