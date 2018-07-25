Traveling Beer Garden: Keg Tapping w/Vern & the Originals (5pm)

Lake Park Friends 2975 North Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Pass me a pint

Lake Park, East Newberry Boulevard & North Lake Drive, Milwaukee

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Lake1.pdf

The Pass Me a Pint tour rolls into Lake Park!

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

July 25 Keg tapping + live music by Vern and the Originals + Iron Grate BBQ food truck

Enjoy free beer from the ceremonial keg, while it lasts!

Info
Lake Park Friends 2975 North Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
