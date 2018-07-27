Traveling Beer Garden at Lake Park: Live Music
Lake Park Friends 2975 North Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Pass me a pint
Lake Park, East Newberry Boulevard & North Lake Drive, Milwaukee
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Lake1.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Live Music Schedule
Enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck while you listen to live music!
July 27 Trapper Schoepp
July 28 Ethan Keller (Also enjoy Iron Grate's special "Whole Hog Night")
Aug 3 Faux Fiction
Aug 4 Memory Makers