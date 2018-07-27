Traveling Beer Garden at Lake Park: Live Music

Pass me a pint

Lake Park, East Newberry Boulevard & North Lake Drive, Milwaukee

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Lake1.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

Enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck while you listen to live music!

July 27 Trapper Schoepp

July 28 Ethan Keller (Also enjoy Iron Grate's special "Whole Hog Night")

Aug 3 Faux Fiction

Aug 4 Memory Makers