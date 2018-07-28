Traveling Beer Garden: Whole Hog Night w/Ethan Keller (5pm)

Lake Park Friends 2975 North Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Pass me a pint

Lake Park, East Newberry Boulevard & North Lake Drive, Milwaukee - http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/Lake1.pdf

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

July 28, Iron Grate BBQ will be bringing the Big Boss Lady smoker to Lake Park for their Whole Hog event! AND you'll enjoy live music by Ethan Keller

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Info
Lake Park Friends 2975 North Lake Park Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
414-257-7275
