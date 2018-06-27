Traveling Beer Garden w/Dobi the Concertina Man (5pm)
McCarty Park 8214 W Cleveland Ave , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
Pass me a pint
McCarty Park, West Beloit Road & South 78th Street, West Allis
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/mccarty.pdf
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including preztels, polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
June 27 Keg Tapping + live music by Dobi the Concertina Man + Iron Grate BBQ food truck
Free beer from the ceremonial keg, while the supply lasts!