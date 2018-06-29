Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

McCarty Park 8214 W. Cleveland Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53219

Pass me a pint

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/mccarty.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

June 29 Heather Jean Maywood (Also enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck!)

June 30 Derek Pritzl

July 6 Caley Conway

July 7 Chris Lago

Info
McCarty Park 8214 W. Cleveland Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance, Outdoors/Fitness
414-257-7275
