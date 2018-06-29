Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)
McCarty Park 8214 W. Cleveland Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Pass me a pint
McCarty Park, West Beloit Road & South 78th Street, West Allis
http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/mccarty.pdf
Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm
Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!
Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!
Live Music Schedule
June 29 Heather Jean Maywood (Also enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck!)
June 30 Derek Pritzl
July 6 Caley Conway
July 7 Chris Lago