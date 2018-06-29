Traveling Beer Garden w/music (5pm)

Pass me a pint

McCarty Park, West Beloit Road & South 78th Street, West Allis

http://county.milwaukee.gov/ImageLibrary/Groups/cntyParks/maps/mccarty.pdf

Live Music 5-8pm, Last Call 9pm, Closes 10pm

Bring your friends and family for local brews from Sprecher, and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Beer garden snacks including pretzels, Polish and brats also available. Bring your own pint or stein glass to get the refill rates!

Proceeds from the Traveling Beer Garden help support your local parks. This year we're accepting credit cards too!

Live Music Schedule

June 29 Heather Jean Maywood (Also enjoy food from the Iron Grate BBQ food truck!)

June 30 Derek Pritzl

July 6 Caley Conway

July 7 Chris Lago