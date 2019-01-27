Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM

to Google Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-27 12:00:00

Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM

Open January 27– August 4, 2019

In 2013, RAM was identified as having the largest contemporary craft collection in the United States. That impressive designation is thanks to the commitment of donors—private collectors and artists primarily—who see RAM as the definitive lasting home of the artwork they have amassed and/or created. Also unique to RAM’s collection are concentrations of multiple works by individual artists. Treasure Trove focuses on select archive artists who primarily create jewelry and metalwork, highlighting their presence with a sampling from RAM’s holdings.

Tues - Sat: 10am - 5pm; Sunday: Noon - 5pm; Closed Mondays, Federal

holidays, and Easter.

Info
Racine Art Museum 441 Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Museums & Tours, Visual Arts
2626388300
to Google Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-27 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-29 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-29 12:00:00 iCalendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-29 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-30 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-31 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-31 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-31 12:00:00 iCalendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-01-31 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-02-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-02-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-02-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM - 2019-02-01 12:00:00