Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM

Open January 27– August 4, 2019

In 2013, RAM was identified as having the largest contemporary craft collection in the United States. That impressive designation is thanks to the commitment of donors—private collectors and artists primarily—who see RAM as the definitive lasting home of the artwork they have amassed and/or created. Also unique to RAM’s collection are concentrations of multiple works by individual artists. Treasure Trove focuses on select archive artists who primarily create jewelry and metalwork, highlighting their presence with a sampling from RAM’s holdings.

