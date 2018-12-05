Tree of Angels
Aurora Zilber Family Hospice 1155 N. Honey Creek Parkway, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
Tree of Angels is an annual remembrance ceremony that benefits Aurora Zilber Family Hospice and Home Hospice Care. Families purchase an angel in memory of their loved one, and those loved one's names are displayed on angel ornaments that hang on evergreen trees throughout the holiday season.
Free event
