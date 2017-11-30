A Tribute to Survival Visitor Engagement

Meet James Flores of the Oneida Nation -- our Anthropology Department's Diversity Intern! James will be discussing pow wows and answering questions about North American Indians in his regalia on Thursday mornings this November and December. Join him on MPM's Second Floor in front of A Tribute to Survival grand entry scene!

Event Dates:

Wednesday, November 22nd, 10:10 AM

Thursday, November 30th, 10:10 AM

Thursday, December 7th, 10:10 AM

Thursday, December 21st, 10:10 AM