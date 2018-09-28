Fresh off a three-week tour of Japan, the Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) will open the 2018/2019 Season at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (Wilson Center) on Friday, Sept. 28, at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 29, at 7:00 p.m. Called “sophisticated and commanding” by the Los Angeles Times and “impossibly complex” by The New York Times, the company of elite dancers from across North America – including five from Milwaukee – will present both classic and groundbreaking new works.

Not to be confused with the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, the Milwaukee/Chicago-based TIDC is an internationally acclaimed performing arts company that offers something profoundly unique – the transcendence of craft to art and a dance legacy that is rooted in tradition yet forward-looking and new.

This two-night-only appearance will feature several world previews. Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard and Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy’s first collaboration reveals AN SORCAS, a comment on the battle between substance and spectacle. Irish-born, Berlin-based contemporary choreographer Marguerite Donlon offers TRACK 6, an unprecedented fusion of contemporary and Irish movement.

Several Milwaukee premieres will round out the program, including Mark Howard’s SOLES, a tribal and timeless explosion of lightning-fast agility. Howard and Sandy Silva’s COMMUNIONis a synthesis of forms rooted in the profound power of connection while Howard’s PUSHcelebrates TIDC’s consistent mission to present males and females on equal footing.

Through a uniqueblendof hard-driving percussive power and aerial grace, TIDC sends a clear messageof femaleempowerment as recently recognized by The New York Times:“As if on the women’s terms,” and The Boston Globe: “Where the women make the form their own.”

“We are driven by the power of art to change lives and to celebrate our form through a performing arts lens,” said Howard. “The company is grateful to have the opportunity to do so at home.”

TIDC’s homecoming will include outreach programming and free Irish dance lessons in Milwaukee-area schools.

Ticket prices for the Sept. 28-29 TIDC performances are $39-$72 (subject to increase based on demand) and will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 3, at 11:00 a.m. by phone at 262-781-9520, online at www.wilson-center.com, or in person at the Wilson Center Box Office. Wilson Center 2018/2019 subscribers and donors of $250 or more, as well as Trinity Academy families and friends will have access to a VIP pre-sale with five percent off tickets from July 23-August 2. Discounts are also available to groups of 10 or more and may be reserved now through the Wilson Center Box Office.