Trio Du Monde (5pm)

Trio Du Monde will play for the seasonal celebration at

Groppi's Food Market, 1441 East Russell St. (at South Wentworth)

Saturday , December 23, from 5:00 PM - 7:30. 414 747-9012

You may consider making a day of it. Our guitarist, Lori Giese is also

a potter and a painter specializing in water color. Her gallery, Artworx

Pottery and Painting, 819 East Burleigh ('tween Bremen and Fratney Streets)

will be open Saturday morning from 11:00 AM till 3:00 PM for any last minute Christmas gift possibilities. 414 263-2073

Groppi's will begin it's holiday party at 3:00PM with a cider and spirits tasting

hosted by Mesh and Bone, whose offerings include cidre from Normandy,

Araku ,a Spirit of coconut flower sap from Sri Lanka, and Sotol, of

Mexican plant origin. The tasting will run till about 6:00, or until they run out,

which will depend on your turnout. Normally, the early bird gets the worm,

but in this case there's no tequila involved. Timeliness will still be your ally.

Come enjoy the Accordion virtuosity of the great Joe Magnino, accompanied

by Spanish Guitar and Mandolin in a program of beautifully arranged Christmas classics. Look through your contact list/phone book to make sure you don't forget

someone who might appreciate a special opportunity to get into the spirits of the

season.