Tropical Ecology Course - 4 part series

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: Wednesday Evenings January 4, 11, 18 and 25 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Wednesday Evenings January 4, 11, 18 and 25

6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Join Tim Vargo, Manager of Research and Citizen Science, for a college-level course looking into the amazing diversity of the tropical areas of our planet. Designed for anyone interested in exploring the fascinating patterns found in tropical plant, animal and abiotic communities, this 4-part course can also enhance the experience for participants in the Center's Eco-travel trips.

For adults/ members $100 (nonmembers $125

Past/current participants in Eco-travel to Costa Rica or Grenada: $50. Price includes all four sessions.

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11281&view=event

 

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
