Tropical Ecology Course - 4 part series
Join Tim Vargo, Manager of Research and Citizen Science, for a college-level course looking into the amazing diversity of the tropical areas of our planet. Designed for anyone interested in exploring the fascinating patterns found in tropical plant, animal and abiotic communities, this 4-part course can also enhance the experience for participants in the Center's Eco-travel trips.
Date and Time
Wednesday, January 3rd 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211
Price
For adults | $100 (Nomembers: $125) Previous adult course or eco-travel participants: $50 | Price includes all four sessions
Register here: http://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=14605&view=event