With their unique brand of roots/mountain music, Trout Steak Revival return to The Back Room at Colectivo this summer. Ever since winning the 2014 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, Trout Steak Revival has quickly become a quintessential Colorado band. Most recently they’ve been named Denver’s Best Bluegrass Band, and were nominated as a Momentum Band of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.