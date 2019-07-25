Try it Thursdays: Paper Quilled Greeting Cards

Want to try something creative, but don’t want the hassle of buying supplies and making the mess at home? Gather a friend or two, and come on in for a one night only make-it and take-it art experience. Advanced registration required.

Tonight: Paper Quilled Greeting Cards

Create one-of-a-kind handmade cards using a paper quilling method as the focal design.

$28 RAM Members; $35 Non Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.