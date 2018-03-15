Try it Thursdays! Sweet Pea Paper Flower Earrings

1 Night, Thursday, March 15

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fee: $35.00 Member Fee: $28.00

Want to try something creative but don’t want the hassle of buying supplies and making the mess at home? Gather a friend or more, and come for a one night only make it and take it art experience. Bring a beverage and snacks and let the art party begin! Advanced registration required.

On March 15 welcome in Spring with these almost-real looking accessories.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.