Try it Thursdays! Sweet Pea Paper Flower Earrings

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

1 Night, Thursday, March 15

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Fee: $35.00 Member Fee: $28.00

Want to try something creative but don’t want the hassle of buying supplies and making the mess at home? Gather a friend or more, and come for a one night only make it and take it art experience. Bring a beverage and snacks and let the art party begin! Advanced registration required.

On March 15 welcome in Spring with these almost-real looking accessories.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
