Tuesday Night Karaoke w/Joe Palumbo

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

TUESDAY NIGHT KARAOKE at 7 PM

Joe Palumbo hosts a talented group of singers every Tuesday night. Come and enjoy music, food and margaritas. You will have fun!

For advanced reservations call at 414-897-8296 or Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/ https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/ Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar 6869 W. Forest home Ave. Greenfield WI, 53220

Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, DJs & Karaoke
4148978296
