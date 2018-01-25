Tune into Technology – Introducing the Internet

Join the first computer class for seniors at the Heritage Deer Creek community!

Presented by experts from Tech Lab, learn how to navigate the internet, perform Google searches, and find and use online brain health games to keep your brain strong and healthy. Light refreshments provided.

Please bring your own laptop or tablet. If you do not have one and would like one provided for you, please let a Heritage representative know when you RSVP.

RSVP to 262-789-6600.