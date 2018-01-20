Under the Tuscan Moon

Sample fine Italian wines while enjoying an equally fine selection of Italian and Italian-American song. From Puccini and Tosti to Connie Francis and Dean Martin, the Belle Ensemble pairs musical favorites with the delectable offerings of Uncorkt Wine All You Want! Featuring the vocal stylings of Ami Bouterse, Melissa Kelly Cardamone, Allison Hull, John Stumpff, and Ryan White. Tickets, $25 (must be 21), are available from the Belle Ensemble website, belleensemble.org, by calling 262-902-2624, or at Uncorkt. Only 75 seats will fill up fast, so advance purchase is strongly encouraged.