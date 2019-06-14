TV Girl w/Negative Gemini

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

On the surface, TV Girl is a sunny, throwback splash of ‘60s French pop and southern California soul. Yet, under that shiny veneer lays a dark heart, beating with sharp wit and cynical alienation, and the music is all the more alluring for it. TV Girl was formed in 2010 as an outlet to blend a love of Spector-esque girl-group pop with an emerging interest in hip-hop. Featuring shimmering vocals and sampled beats, the self-titled debut EP of the same year turned heads online immediately; the group’s lush vintage rhythms and timeless pop hooks were even making waves on the BBC. They continue to release increasingly popular EPs and mixtapes between tours.

Info

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Live Music/Performance
