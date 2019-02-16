Two part seminar with "Mama Said" author Bonnie Edwards

With the guidance of author Bonnie Edwards, join this 2-part seminar to prepare and rehearse your own funny/inspiring monologue about your mother. The top 3 monologues will get the opportunity to perform at Edwards' book signing and launch celebration for Mama Said... focused on "Lessons We Love at Home, at School and in the Board Room."

The two seminars take place the two Saturdays leading up to the book launch.

Seminar 1: Saturday, February 16 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Seminar 2: Saturday, February 23 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Your $35 seminar fee includes the cost of your "Mama Said..." book, the 2 seminars, and the performance. All are welcome to attend the book launch and performance, during which Bonnie Edwards will be signing and selling copies of her book. There is limited seating for the Saturday book launch event, please RSVP to the celebration as well: xx

Book Launch Celebration + Monologue Performances: Saturday, March 2 | 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM (FREE ADMISSION)