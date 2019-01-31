UWM Peck School of the Arts present "Winterdances: Refuge"

Winterdances:

Refuge

January 31–February 3, 2018

Mainstage Theatre (2400 E Kenwood Blvd)

Winterdances looks at the connection between community, family lineages in which we move, the environment, and the way we navigate our concerns for social and racial justice. With world premiers by UWM faculty Simone Ferro, Darci Brown Wutz and Dance MFA candidate Bryn Cohn, this performance will feature aerialist work of Andrea Burkholder and performing artist Esther Baker-Tarpaga using an original composition by Milwaukee’s duet Nickel & Rose.

Thur–Sat, 7:30pm & Sun, 2pm

General - $22; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $17; Students & Under 18 - $12