UWM Peck School of the Arts present "Winterdances: Refuge"

UWM Peck School of the Arts 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Winterdances:

Refuge

January 31–February 3, 2018

Mainstage Theatre (2400 E Kenwood Blvd)

Winterdances looks at the connection between community, family lineages in which we move, the environment, and the way we navigate our concerns for social and racial justice. With world premiers by UWM faculty Simone Ferro, Darci Brown Wutz and Dance MFA candidate Bryn Cohn, this performance will feature aerialist work of Andrea Burkholder and performing artist Esther Baker-Tarpaga using an original composition by Milwaukee’s duet Nickel & Rose.

Mainstage Theatre

2400 E Kenwood Blvd

Thur–Sat, 7:30pm & Sun, 2pm

General - $22; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $17; Students & Under 18 - $12

View Map
