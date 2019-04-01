UEC Photo Club: So Much Life through Photography

So Much Life through Photography

April through June 2019

Opening Reception: Thursday, April 11th, 2019 | 5 - 7 pm

The long-standing Photo Club at the Urban Ecology Center is a talented and dedicated group of photographers. With this exhibit beginning during Earth Month, in the time of spring wildflowers, breeding herptiles and migrating birds, their photographs of the wildlife in our midst and throughout the year will inspire you. See through photographers’ eyes: native flora, winter ice, migrating birds, and more - and nature from travels afar, too. Maybe you will look more closely, enjoy the outdoors with new eyes and perspectives, celebrate all the life of the Urban Ecology Center, and maybe pick up a camera yourself.

Monday - Thursday

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday

Noon - 5 p.m.