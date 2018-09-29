An unforgettable high energy run/walk event with hops, high fives, a mid-point beer, and a finisher beer – the Ultimate Beer Run. Half of the registrants will start at Third Space and run/walk to City Lights where they will be treated with a freshly brewed beer. The other half of the registrants will start at City Lights and run/walk to Third Space where they will enjoy their very own freshly brewed beer. After savoring the goodness at the turn-a-around, each of the respective groups will return to their starting location and be rewarded with yet another beer! If that's not positive reinforcement for your running feat, we don't know what is.

You can walk, jog, run, crawl, wheelbarrow race – totally up to you! The course is a circle, but don’t worry, we’ll have volunteers along the way to keep you on track. Everyone is welcome to stick around and enjoy the day’s entertainment: food, fun, more beer, yard games! The race is not timed and your final medal will arrive in a sustainable liquid form when you get back to your starting brewery.