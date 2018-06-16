UNA-GM "Report on the 2018 UNA-USA Global Leadership Summit Conference"

The United Nations Association Greater Milwaukee Chapter invites you to get the latest news on the hottest world issues by attending…

“A Report on the 2018 United Nations Association - USA Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, DC”

Featuring a presentation by members of the UNA-Greater Milwaukee Chapter

Brandon Holmes, Mary Laan, Steve Watrous, & Annette Joan Robertson

Free & Open to the Public

Saturday – June 16th, 2018 from 10 AM – 12 Noon

Redeemer Lutheran Church – 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) – Milwaukee, WI

Join us as the Milwaukee UNA delegation reports back from the national United Nations Association – USA Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, DC. We’ll have updates on United Nations projects, reports on our meetings with congressional representatives on Capitol Hill, and much more.

The leadership summit features skills training, issue briefings with high ranking officials, and more. It culminates with Advocacy Day, when hundreds of UNA-USA members converge on Capitol Hill to meet with their elected officials or aides.

We’ll be looking at issues our chapter might work on, or have forums on, such as famine, refugees, peacebuilding, human trafficking, climate action, and the shifting U.S. role in the UN.

For information, contact Debbie Metke: 414.881.0904 (phone) or dmetke@gmail.com (e-mail)

The United Nations Association - Greater Milwaukee is a chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA). UNA-USA is a membership organization dedicated to informing, inspiring, and mobilizing the American people to support the ideals and vital work of the United Nations. For 70 years, UNA-USA has worked to accomplish its mission through its national network of Chapters, youth engagement, advocacy efforts, education programs, and public events. UNA-USA is a program of the United Nations Foundation.

The UNA - Greater Milwaukee is a group of men and women who stand for peace and justice in Milwaukee and the world and support the work and efforts of the United Nations by educating, inspiring, and mobilizing our Greater Milwaukee Community.