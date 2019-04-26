SOUTH MILWAUKEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER PRESENTS

UNBOXED

featuring the Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club Dancers

written and directed by Cedric Gardner

Friday, April 26, 7:30 PM

(South Milwaukee, WI) – South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is proud to present UNBOXED, an original media/dance stage play about the power of imagination, written and directed by Cedric Gardner and featuring the award-winning Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club Dancers on Friday, April 26 at 7:30 pm.

About UNBOXED

In a world where standardization and conformity are often valued as the norm, there’s an underlying and powerful imagination within each child. UNBOXED looks at how this imagination can be released, expressed and embraced. This immersive, multi-media performance uses dance, music and narration to depict how different things might be “unboxed.” Performed by Milwaukee’s award-winning Don & Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club dancers led by Cedric Gardner. UNBOXED is written and directed by Gardner and is a fresh interpretation of In General, which was co-created by James Gavins and performed at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre in 2017. “South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is honored to partner with Cedric Gardner and the Davis Boys & Girls Club Dancers and bring this project to our stage. We hope that audiences will go see UNBOXED, support these young performers and come away with a renewed sense of imagination and possibility,” says Rachel Sorce, Executive Director.

About Cedric Gardner

Cedric Gardner was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance, a choreographer on FOX’s Empire and NBC’s The Voice, one of eight teachers across the nation featured in Old Navy’s ONWard! campaign, and a co-writer, choreographer and performer on a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and I Am OTHER.

The night he was eliminated from So You Think You Can Dance, judge Debbie Allen of Fame awarded him a scholarship to her Los Angeles dance academy. “If his acting, dancing and choreography credits are any indication, he could have had a long career in LA. But the Wisconsin native and MPS graduate has always considered the Milwaukee area home, and he’s happy to be back here, tapping his industry connections to find opportunities for his students.” – Milwaukee Magazine, LINDSEY ANDERSON

TICKETS

Tickets: Adult $20-30, Senior (ages 60+) $17-27, Student (ages 4 thru college) $10-20. Tickets may be purchased online at www.southmilwaukeepac.org or through our box office at 414-766-5049 or in person at 901 15th Avenue. Box office hours are M-F (by phone 10-4 and walk-up 10-1). If purchasing in person, use door #7 and show ID. Box office opens one hour before the show, while tickets last.