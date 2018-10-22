Unconscious Biases: How Can We See Our Own Blind Spots?
Shorewood Public Library 3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
When exploring issues like racism, sexism, microaggressions and the impact of trauma in our communities, individual and unconscious biases have a role. Many prejudices and stereotypes are cultivated during childhood and reinforced as we grow older. In this interactive program, Reggie Jackson and Dr. Fran Kaplan will explore where these biases come from, how they influence our actions, and what we can do about them.
