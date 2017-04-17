Voices Found Repertory presents Theatre Games

Event time: 7:30pm Wed-Sat, 2pm Sat and Sun

Voices Found Repertory concludes its inaugural season with “twin” productions at the Arcade Theatre: the world premiere of Theatre Games , a thriller with a Shakespearean flair, and the Bard’s beloved gender-bending comedy, Twelfth Night. Together, these shows form an oddly complementary pair that examines gender, family, secrecy, deception, and relationships.

Theatre Games is a fast-paced psychodrama by emerging Midwestern playwright Pharyne Stephney that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. When five Shakespeare characters find themselves stranded in an abandoned theatre with a script, a princess, and a guy named Bill, they must piece together the convoluted machinations of their boss before it’s too late. But when everyone’s script is a secret, who’s to say what’s written and what’s improvised? Reminiscent of Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, this never-before-seen play directed by Jake Russell Thompson takes us into an unraveling world of crime, secrets, and psychopathy.

Patrons can purchase “twin ticket” sets for both Theatre Games and Twelfth Night (May 10-14) at a discounted price. Call the Underground Collaborative at (414) 939-4464 to reserve.

Trigger Warning: Theatre Games features strong language, some sexual content, and violence against men and women. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Price: $12 reg, $10 artists/teachers, $9 students/seniors, PWYC May 3